Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will report $200,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $130,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $870,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $920,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $720,000.00, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $830,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VBLT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.65.

NASDAQ:VBLT traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 9,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

