Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)’s share price was down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 1,110,526 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 645,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.65.

The firm has a market cap of $130.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.46.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 184.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35,766 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 142.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 54,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 45.7% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 31,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

