Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.08

Velan Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.08 and traded as high as $6.48. Velan shares last traded at $6.48, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52.

About Velan (OTCMKTS:VLNSF)

Velan Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial valves worldwide. It offers cryogenic valves comprising cast steel cryogenic, small forged cryogenic, cryogenic triple-offset, ball, and cryogenic control valves; gate, globe, and check valves, including pressure seal, cast steel, small forged, dual-plate check, bolted bonnet high pressure, cast stainless steel corrosion resistant, bonnetless, and knife gate valves, as well as maintenance valves for nuclear service; and quarter-turn valves, such as ball, metal-seated ball, forged ball, power ball, high performance three-piece ball, general purpose ball, triple-offset butterfly, high performance cryogenic butterfly, coker ball, and cap-tight batch digester capping valves.

