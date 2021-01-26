VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT) Trading Up 18.2%

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) (CVE:VPT)’s stock price was up 18.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 4,034,965 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,898,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$18.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

In other VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) news, Director George Adams sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.13, for a total value of C$325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 251,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$32,704.75.

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (VPT.V) Company Profile (CVE:VPT)

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease primarily in Canada. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System, a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers.

