Venus (XVS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $69.56 Million

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded up 12.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last seven days, Venus has traded up 92% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $72.44 million and $69.56 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus token can now be purchased for $8.95 or 0.00027685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,176.53 or 0.99526258 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00023750 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000289 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000237 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Venus Token Profile

Venus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,093,214 tokens. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

Venus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

