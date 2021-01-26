Veracity Capital LLC Acquires 432 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,707,000. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $627,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,431,000 after purchasing an additional 28,861 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 20,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $140.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $142.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.