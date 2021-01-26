Veracity Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLK. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allakos by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Allakos by 47.7% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allakos during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALLK opened at $131.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $157.96.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). On average, analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Walker sold 103,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $14,611,505.35. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allakos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company is developing antolimab (AK002) for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, chronic urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

