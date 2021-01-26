Veracity Capital LLC Boosts Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after purchasing an additional 338,912 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,502,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $1,015,603.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $183.15 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $112.60 and a 52 week high of $187.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.53.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 45.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

