Veracity Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $5,242,000. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 43.2% during the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 63,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 19,210 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 123,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $1,534,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.7% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 363,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASR stock opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $82.08 and a 1 year high of $205.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

