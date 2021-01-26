Veracity Capital LLC Has $276,000 Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,363,000 after purchasing an additional 332,369 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,903,000 after purchasing an additional 170,980 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 436,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,293,000 after purchasing an additional 107,678 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,649,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,501,000 after purchasing an additional 103,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,346,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,005,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ASML. New Street Research upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.25.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $567.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $238.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $497.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.42. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $191.25 and a 52 week high of $573.80.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.40%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

