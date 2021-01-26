Veracity Capital LLC Increases Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after buying an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,902,000 after buying an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,756,515,000 after buying an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,384,000 after buying an additional 112,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,167,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $509.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $551.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $521.08. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.16 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $509.82.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,595,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 17,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.71, for a total value of $9,575,404.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,669.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

