Veracity Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 5,660.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.60.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,837 shares of company stock worth $3,051,743 over the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $151.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day moving average of $128.38. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.91 and a 1 year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

