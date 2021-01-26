Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Veracity Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 60.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,326 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,260 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

