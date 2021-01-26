Veracity Capital LLC Purchases New Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARKK opened at $146.67 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $149.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.02.

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.