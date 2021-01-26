Veracity Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 37,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $1,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $343.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.