Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) shares fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.30 and last traded at $52.57. 575,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 639,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCYT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veracyte news, CEO Bonnie H. Anderson sold 20,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $1,021,770.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,500,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Walter Hanna, Jr. sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $923,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,082.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,494 shares of company stock worth $3,837,519 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test for assessing risk of distant recurrence.

