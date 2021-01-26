Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veritone in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VERI opened at $41.63 on Friday. Veritone has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 3.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.37 and a 200-day moving average of $16.70.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 122.72% and a negative net margin of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $15.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 134,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Veritone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,006,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veritone by 63.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veritone by 7.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 400,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 26,795 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Veritone in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,939,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

