ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Trading 8.8% Higher

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.30 and last traded at $51.92. 18,851,166 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 16,333,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered ViacomCBS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.04.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 13,534 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 365,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 26,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

