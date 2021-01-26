Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Now Covered by MKM Partners

Investment analysts at MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.94.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:VIAV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,244. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.51 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.45.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 160,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $2,189,740.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 691,581 shares in the company, valued at $9,412,417.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $60,047.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 185,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,529,073. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAV. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 176.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.