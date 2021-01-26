Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of Vifor Pharma (OTCMKTS:GNHAF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GNHAF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Vifor Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vifor Pharma from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Vifor Pharma alerts:

Vifor Pharma stock opened at $148.50 on Friday. Vifor Pharma has a 52-week low of $106.18 and a 52-week high of $193.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.81.

About Vifor Pharma

Vifor Pharma AG researches, develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical products in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Ferinject/Injectafer, a solution of ferric carboxymaltose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; Mircera, a long-acting erythropoiesis-stimulating agent to treat symptomatic anaemia associated with the chronic kidney disease (CKD); Venofer, a solution for iron sucrose used in the intravenous treatment of iron deficiency; and Invokana to treat diabetic kidney disease.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Vifor Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vifor Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.