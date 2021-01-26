Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.44.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $7.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.52 million, a P/E ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.02. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $8.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.