Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

VFF has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Village Farms International from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $812.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.95 and a beta of 4.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $43.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.85 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher C. Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $552,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,401,100. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 1,951.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the period. Corriente Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Village Farms International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,321,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

