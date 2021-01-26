Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $31,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 52.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company has a market capitalization of $391.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.27.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

