Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $8,623,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,426,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,348,593,388.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 488,854 shares of company stock worth $154,997,378 in the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.31.

Mastercard stock opened at $329.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $338.94 and a 200-day moving average of $331.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.