Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vitru presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.83.

VTRU opened at $15.54 on Friday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $11.32 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,173,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $848,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $974,000. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new position in Vitru during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,372,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vitru by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses comprise primary of pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, vocational, engineering, and health-related courses.

