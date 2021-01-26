VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,193 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 7.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in VMware by 18.1% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in VMware by 19.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $466,976,000 after buying an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:VMW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $135.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,092. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.91. VMware, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VMW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

