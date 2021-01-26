Vornado Realty Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 5,039 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 972% compared to the average daily volume of 470 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Vornado Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNO. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,415,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,359,000 after purchasing an additional 289,783 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 9,926,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,623,000 after buying an additional 5,737,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,436,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,962,000 after buying an additional 472,340 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,900,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,483,000 after buying an additional 436,217 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 34.2% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,345,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,050,000 after acquiring an additional 597,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $363.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Vornado Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

