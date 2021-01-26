Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Now Covered by Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

OTCMKTS VYGVF opened at $5.43 on Monday. Voyager Digital has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.55.

About Voyager Digital

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

