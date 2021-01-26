W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

Get W. R. Grace & Co. alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. CL King lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

GRA stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.95. The stock had a trading volume of 623,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,474. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 285.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $69.43.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,281,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,913,000 after purchasing an additional 546,910 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,689,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co. Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on W. R. Grace & Co. (GRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Grace & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.