Walter Villiger Sells 50,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) major shareholder Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $2,079,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walter Villiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Walter Villiger sold 29,811 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $1,266,371.28.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $1,612,000.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Walter Villiger sold 22,152 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $954,308.16.

On Monday, January 11th, Walter Villiger sold 80,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $3,219,200.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Walter Villiger sold 30,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,186,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Walter Villiger sold 18,948 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $806,047.92.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Walter Villiger sold 40,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $1,293,200.00.

On Monday, November 16th, Walter Villiger sold 36,957 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $1,170,797.76.

On Thursday, November 12th, Walter Villiger sold 32,596 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $1,070,452.64.

On Tuesday, November 10th, Walter Villiger sold 50,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00.

BLFS stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.59. 278,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,724. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.37 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.51 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.23, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $382,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 82.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares during the period. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,341,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

