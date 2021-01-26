Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a 200 day moving average of $37.24. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WASH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

