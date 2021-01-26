Waters (WAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Waters (NYSE:WAT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Waters to post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $593.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.15 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. On average, analysts expect Waters to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WAT opened at $273.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $276.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.30.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAT. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.83.

In other Waters news, CFO Sherry Buck sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $3,878,128.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,554.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,098 shares of company stock worth $5,630,343 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

