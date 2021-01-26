Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.03

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.03 and traded as low as $18.16. Wayside Technology Group shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 41,472 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.61 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 15.39%.

In other Wayside Technology Group news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan Geygan acquired 3,195 shares of Wayside Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.06 per share, for a total transaction of $67,286.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,061.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Mccarthy bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,088.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,629.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,295 shares of company stock worth $194,820. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSTG. FMR LLC lifted its position in Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $277,000. 38.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Wayside Technology Group, Inc operates as an information technology channel company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators; and software, hardware, and services for corporations, government organizations, and academic institutions.

