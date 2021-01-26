WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) to report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for WD-40’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.33. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. WD-40’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in WD-40 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in WD-40 in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WDFC traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $302.96. 1,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,551. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.86 and a beta of -0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.91%.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

