We Are One Seven LLC Acquires 549 Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF)

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEF) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 33.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 25,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 33,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. Xtrackers MSCI EAFE Hedged Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $34.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92.

