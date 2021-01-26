We Are One Seven LLC Has $459,000 Stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEGA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Pegasystems by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $137.25 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of -169.44 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $147.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $225.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.78 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 19.29% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

In other Pegasystems news, Director Richard H. Jones sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $122,016.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.29, for a total transaction of $132,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,812 shares in the company, valued at $901,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,072 shares of company stock worth $2,250,913. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.14.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.