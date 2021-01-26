We Are One Seven LLC Purchases 82 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total value of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,710,669 shares of company stock worth $153,923,144. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $252.04 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.47 and its 200-day moving average is $237.91. The stock has a market cap of $166.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

