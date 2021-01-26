We Are One Seven LLC Sells 2,584 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

We Are One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 11,374,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,800 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 32,029,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414,766 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,360,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,161,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,330,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $67.34 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $67.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.47.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.