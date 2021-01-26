We Are One Seven LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FFEB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $518,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 52.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 11,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FFEB opened at $33.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.69.

