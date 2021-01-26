Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys 204 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

HD stock opened at $285.08 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $270.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

