Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB) Shares Gap Down to $2.25

Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.25, but opened at $2.15. Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 119,514 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.54. The stock has a market cap of £8.81 million and a P/E ratio of -20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.48.

About Webis Holdings plc (WEB.L) (LON:WEB)

Webis Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming and technology sectors. It offers advanced deposit wagering services by passing wagers directly into global racetrack betting pools in real time; pari-mutuel wagering or pool-betting services through a range of distribution channels; and business-to business wagering product, as well as operates a telephone call center.

