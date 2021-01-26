Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Compass Point upgraded shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $59.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Webster Financial from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Webster Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Webster Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.60.

NYSE WBS opened at $50.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. Webster Financial has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 20.1% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,807,000 after acquiring an additional 461,109 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 437,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 204,151 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,196,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 27.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 661,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,474,000 after acquiring an additional 141,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Webster Financial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,016,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,671,000 after acquiring an additional 135,695 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

