Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ: CAKE) recently:

1/25/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $38.00.

1/20/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $30.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

1/7/2021 – The Cheesecake Factory was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $25.00.

CAKE traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. 1,669,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,559. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.72.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.18. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $517.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

