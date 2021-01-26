Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FLIR Systems (FLIR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of FLIR Systems (NASDAQ: FLIR) recently:

1/7/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2021 – FLIR Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $40.00 to $56.00.

1/4/2021 – FLIR Systems was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.19. 78,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,035. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Get FLIR Systems Inc alerts:

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $466.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIR. FMR LLC grew its position in FLIR Systems by 43,154.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,832,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,745 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems in the second quarter valued at $65,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in FLIR Systems by 38.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,525 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for FLIR Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLIR Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.