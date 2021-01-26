Welch Group LLC Acquires Shares of 39,902 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 195,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.06.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

