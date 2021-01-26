Welch Group LLC Has $454,000 Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Welch Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,288,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,421 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,582,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490,206 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,274,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,812 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,015,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,620,000 after purchasing an additional 485,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of SLV stock opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.10. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $27.39.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.