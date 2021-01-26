Welch Group LLC Sells 2,548 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Welch Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In related news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $120,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,877.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPW opened at $21.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.34. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

