Welch Group LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.93.

NYSE MDT opened at $116.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

