Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 81.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,796 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

