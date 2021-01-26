Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,215 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 490.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

WFC stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,785,035. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $48.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.46, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.